No, Ally Brooke Was Not the Girl Singing for Celine Dion in Viral Video

The viral video in question made the rounds across social media in 2020.

Ally Brooke
Ally Brooke Johnny Louis

Ally Brooke would like a word about that viral Céline Dion video. On Thursday (June 15), the former Fifth Harmony member cleared up a rumor regarding a video that dates back to 2020.

The viral video in question took place in New York City as Dion was preparing to head to a different location. A girl waiting on the sidelines for Dion launches into singing the icon’s “I Surrender” — but after hearing a few seconds of singing, Dion slowly rolls up the window of the car she’s in and drives away.

In the time since, Brooke has been mistaken for the singer in the video and is now clearing up the rumors. In a stitch video, she played a portion of the original clip and then popped in to tells fans, “Guys, I hate to break it to you, but that was not me. Here is me,” she says, leading into a clip of the singer’s younger self belting Dion’s 1996 hit “All by Myself.”

The X Factor alum also made a follow-up video further clearing up the rumor, lip-syncing to audio that says: “I don’t know where you got your information from. I don’t know who your source is, but I will be the first one to tell you — that is incorrect.” The caption: “When people believe a meme that isn’t true.”

The girl in question is actually musician and life coach Freida Solomon. The original version of the video (which was edited for the meme) shows that Dion did not roll up the window on Solomon and instead gave her a fist bump and told her “You’re amazing!” before driving away.

Watch Brooke’s responses to the rumor below.

@allybrooke

just an fyi… 😝😂 #allybrooke #celinedion

♬ original sound – Ally Brooke


@allybrooke

“Are you the girl who sang to Celine Dion in the Black SUV?” 😂 I know most of y’all are in on the joke, but so many people think it was really me!!! 😝💕

♬ original sound – HOOP ZIG

