Ally Brooke Had *This* To Say About a Potential Fifth Harmony Reunion

That’s my girl! Ally Brooke used TikTok to address questions about Fifth Harmony hypothetically getting back together on Thursday (Nov. 4).

“When will Fifth Harmony have a reunion???” she wrote on the screen. Taking off her sunglasses, the singer then swaggeringly lip synced, “First off, b—h, mind your business!” as her definitive answer on the subject.

While some fans wondered in the comments section about what prompted Brooke to make the video in the first place, others took it with either a grain of salt or a bit of hope. “Us harmonizers didn’t hear a no” while another declared, “Fifth harmony is dead, but I’m still holding hope for a reunion in the future” with a crossed fingers emoji.

“Nah, we need a lauren and normani album first!” another follower argued, pointing to the respective debut solo albums by Lauren Jauregui and Normani that have reportedly long been in the works.

Of course, all five members of the 10’s girl group have remained busy since announcing their indefinite hiatus in 2018 — more than a year after Camila Cabello abruptly exited the group in the closing days of 2016.

Since then, Cabello has released three solo albums — her latest being 2022’s Familia — and is currently in the midst of her freshman season as a coach on NBC’s The Voice. Normani made a splash in 2019 with her debut solo single “Motivation” and has collaborated with everyone from Sam Smith (“Dancing With a Stranger”) and Megan Thee Stallion (“Diamonds”) to Cardi B (“Wild Side”) and Calvin Harris (“New to You” with Tinashe and Offset). Meanwhile Jauregui dropped her first solo EP, Prelude, almost exactly one year ago in Nov. 2021.

For her part, Brooke has embraced her Mexican-American heritage on recent Spanish-language singles like “Mi Música,” “Por Ti” and “Tequila.” And Dinah Jane last released a string of singles like “Lottery,” “1501” and “Missed a Spot” back in 2020 before she forced to cancel a planned tour of the U.S. and Europe due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Watch Ally Brooke dismiss Fifth Harmony reunion questions below.