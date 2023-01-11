Ally Brooke Is Loving Britney Spears Dancing to ‘Higher’ on Instagram

Britney Spears is an Ally Brooke fan!
In a now deleted reel posted to Instagram this week, the “Piece of Me” pop superstar posted one of her characteristic dancing videos, this time spinning and busting a move to the former Fifth Harmony member’s Matoma collaboration, “Higher.”
Upon seeing the clip on Twitter, Ally was thrilled. “OMGGG [crown emoji, dancing emoji, purple heart emoji] I LOVE YOU @BRITNEYSPEARS,” she wrote, sharing a repost of the original video by a fan account.
Ally laid the groundwork for her solo career in 2019 with the release of these four singles — “Higher,” “Lips Don’t Lie,” “Low Key” and “No Good.” She has since unveiled a number of songs, most recently embracing her Mexican-American heritage by dropping the Spanish language tracks, “Por Ti” and “Tequila,” in 2022.
“My album’s going to be very diverse,” the star previously told Hola of a forthcoming debut album. “So there are songs that are: get ready to dance, get ready to have a good time, and kind of just have fun. Really fun, uplifting songs, very female empowered anthems, and also there are some vibey songs. And I feel like maybe my audience won’t expect that, but being able to be in this new chapter in my life where I have a new team now, I’m working with the new system, it’s just given me such vibrant energy in life and inspiration. And it’s unlocked a part of me that I’ve never been able to unlock before.”