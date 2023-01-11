×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Ally Brooke Is Loving Britney Spears Dancing to ‘Higher’ on Instagram

The 2019 Matoma collaboration is the latest song the pop superstar has danced along to on social media.

Ally Brooke
Ally Brooke Bryson Roatch*

Britney Spears is an Ally Brooke fan!

In a now deleted reel posted to Instagram this week, the “Piece of Me” pop superstar posted one of her characteristic dancing videos, this time spinning and busting a move to the former Fifth Harmony member’s Matoma collaboration, “Higher.”

Upon seeing the clip on Twitter, Ally was thrilled. “OMGGG [crown emoji, dancing emoji, purple heart emoji] I LOVE YOU @BRITNEYSPEARS,” she wrote, sharing a repost of the original video by a fan account.

Explore

Explore

Britney Spears

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

Ally laid the groundwork for her solo career in 2019 with the release of these four singles — “Higher,” “Lips Don’t Lie,” “Low Key” and “No Good.” She has since unveiled a number of songs, most recently embracing her Mexican-American heritage by dropping the Spanish language tracks, “Por Ti” and “Tequila,” in 2022.

Related

Jeff Beck

Jeff Beck's Death Mourned by Gene Simmons, Jimmy Page, Paul Stanley & More: 'The Guitarists'…

“My album’s going to be very diverse,” the star previously told Hola of a forthcoming debut album. “So there are songs that are: get ready to dance, get ready to have a good time, and kind of just have fun. Really fun, uplifting songs, very female empowered anthems, and also there are some vibey songs. And I feel like maybe my audience won’t expect that, but being able to be in this new chapter in my life where I have a new team now, I’m working with the new system, it’s just given me such vibrant energy in life and inspiration. And it’s unlocked a part of me that I’ve never been able to unlock before.”

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad