Cody Simpson’s Sister Alli Is ‘Overwhelmed’ by Support After Breaking Her Neck: ‘Feeling Very Loved & Lucky’

Alli Simpson is letting her fans know how much she appreciates their well-wishes as she recovers. On Wednesday (Jan. 5), the singer and model, who is the sister of Cody Simpson, shared a message via her Instagram Stories to thank those that have reached out after revealing Jan. 3 that suffered a serious neck injury.

“I am so overwhelmed at the response I have been getting to my injury. Hearing some unbelievable similar stories. Feeling very loved & lucky. I cannot thank every single one of you enough for your kind and thoughtful words,” she wrote in a text post. “I’m reading everything & will respond to all I can. My comments, DMs, DM requests, texts, calls, FaceTimes & more. Everything is touching my heart!! Constantly in tears. Endless love. Alli x”

The model went into detail about her injuries in an Instagram post Monday, and explained that she broke her neck after diving headfirst into a shallow pool.

“On New Year’s Eve I got X-rays/CT Scans & an MRI to find I have 2 severe fractures in my neck (C6 & T1). I was sent straight to hospital in an ambulance to be assessed by a neurosurgeon⁣,” she wrote. “The outcome – no immediate surgery was required & I have been sent home in a hard neck brace that I’ll be living in 24/7 for the next 4 months as my neck hopefully heals itself… I am extremely lucky to be alive and/or not quadriplegic as it JUST missed my spinal chord.”

She also revealed that the experience has provided her with a “new lease on life.” The 23-year-old continued, “I have been in endless tears and thanking every guardian angel watching over me in the pool that night plus every moment since…will be forever grateful that it was not worse!!⁣”

Cody later shared Alli’s Instagram post to his own Stories and penned a touching message to accompany it. “You’re a miracle,” he wrote. “I love you and I am so grateful you are safe.”