Alison Wonderland Finds ‘Strength in This Loneliness’ on New Album ‘Loner’

It’s lonely at the top, particularly during a pandemic. Alison Wonderland knows it, and she’s captured and crunched those emotions into her forthcoming album, Loner, due out May 6.

Ahead of that, the Aussie DJ and producer shares the tracklist for her forthcoming collection, and the latest single from it, the intense “New Day.” The EDM star goes full cowgirl in the official music video for “New Day,” directed by Peter Don and released early Thursday.

Wonderland’s career has gone supernova since her debut album Run went to No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Dance/Electronic Albums chart back in 2015. Its followup, 2018’s Awake, hit the same target, and reached No. 88 on the Billboard 200.

As time moved on, she’s found herself headlining the biggest stages on the planet. In one glorious run, she became the highest female DJ billing in Coachella history, and was named Billboard Dance’s “Breakout Artist of 2018”.

Everything was peachy, until the pandemic hit and touring ground to an immediate halt.

“My life was going a certain way before something pulled everything out from under me,” she explains in a statement announcing her new album. “It left me entirely alone, and it all happened around the same time as COVID. I felt like I had hit my rock bottom.”

Like so many artists before her, Wonderland turned trouble into tunes. And Loner was born. “I realized that I have always seen myself as the victim of my story,” she continues. “This time, something shifted in me, and I decided that I didn’t want to be the victim anymore. Instead, whatever I wrote from here would empower me, and help me find strength in this loneliness.”

In support of the new release, Wonderland hits the road later later in March for a months-long tour of North America, followed by international dates.

Fans who pre-order the digital LP will score the new release, plus “Fear of Dying,” “FUCK U LOVE U” and her 2020 track “Bad Things,” which has amassed over 18.6 million streams, according to her label, Universal Music.

‘Loner’ Tracklisting:

Forever

Safe Life

FUCK U LOVE U

New Day

I’m Doing Great Now Thanks (Interlude)

Something Real

Eyes Closed

Bad Things

Thirst

Cocaine

Fear of Dying

Loner