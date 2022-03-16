Alison Wonderland Drops Out of Mexico Festival Due to ‘Private Issue’

A week before she was set to headline the Brownies & Lemonade Spring Break festival in Puerto Vallarta, Alison Wonderland has pulled out of the Mexico festival citing a “private issue.”

“I’m really sorry to be doing this, due to a private issue I wont be able to make it to Mexico next week,” the producer tweeted Wednesday (March 16). “I’m bummed, [Brownies & Lemonade] events are my favorite & I love Mexico. My friend Dillon Francis will be replacing me, he’s amazing as you know so ur all going to have an awesome time.”

Francis — who collaborated with Wonderland on the 2019 track “Lost My Mind” along with a co-headlining tour of the same name — will join fellow festival headliners RL Grime and Louis the Child. The lineup for the event, happening March 21-25, also includes Coco & Breezy, SNBRN, Dr. Fresch, Dombresky and more. Longstanding L.A. party outfit Brownies & Lemondade are co-producing the festival with Pollen Presents.

This switch-up comes during a busy moment for Wonderland, who’s preparing to release her third LP, Loner, in May and is about to begin a run of spring and summer shows. This tour was set to begin at Brownies & Lemonade Spring Break, but will now launch with Wonderland’s set at Ultra Music Festival in Miami on March 25.

“It’s OK to take a break. You can always come back. You are a human being, and it’s OK to listen to your body and listen to your mind,” the producer told Billboard of temporarily deactivating her social media accounts last May. “If you do that, people will understand — because I guarantee you that more people than we realize feel this way.”

Loner, Wonderland’s first album since 2018, has already produced a string of singles including “Fear of Dying,” “FUCK U LOVE U,” “Bad Things” and the most recent (and Western-inspired) “New Day.”