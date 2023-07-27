Alison Moyet Graduates With First-Class Degree In Fine Art

Alison Moyet, the chart-topping British singer and Yazoo co-founder, can add a fine art printmaking degree to her lengthy list of accomplishments.

Moyet this week graduated with a first in fine art printmaking BA (Hons) from Brighton University, England.

The multiple award-winning British star shared a picture in her cap and gown, remarking how, at 62 years of age, the achievement had come “a bit late doors”.

“Aged 16 I wanted to be a printer like my father, my grand-father and his father before him. I was met with a ‘No. Closed Shop. No women.’ 62 this month and I’ve just completed my first degree,” she tweeted. “Fine Art Printmaking. Born to make a mess and learnt to clean it up.” She signs off, #ItsNeverTooLate.

One of the outstanding singers of her generation, Moyet landed one of the land’s highest accolades in 2021, with an MBE for services to music in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List.

Across a stellar recording career, the English singer scooped two solo U.K. No. 1 albums, including 1984’s Alf, and a brace of Brit Awards for best female artist.

In the late noughts, Moyet briefly reunited with Vince Clarke for a Yazoo tour, their short-lived but hugely influential ‘80s synth-pop outfit, which had hits with “Don’t Go,” “Only You,” “Nobody’s Diary” and others. Yazoo released two studio albums, 1982’s Upstairs at Eric’s, which peaked at No. 2 in the U.K., and 1983’s You & Me Both, which led the national chart.

Moyet’s ninth and latest solo LP, Other, dropped in 2017 and peaked at No. 12 on the Official U.K. Albums Chart.