×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Alicia Keys Sends ‘Big Love’ to Taylor Swift for Making Her Son Feel Special Backstage at Eras Tour

The pop star wrote 8-year-old Genesis a sweet note and took pictures with him after the show.

Taylor Swift and Alicia Keys
Taylor Swift and Alicia Keys attend the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards which broadcasted live on FOX at the Microsoft Theater on March 14, 2019 in Los Angeles. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for iHeartMedia

Taylor Swift made sure Alicia Keys‘ son felt extra bejeweled at her Eras Tour show over the weekend.

In a carousel of clips from the pop star’s Saturday (Aug. 5) show at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., Keys revealed that 8-year-old Genesis, whom she shares with husband Swizz Beatz (the pair also have 12-year-old Egypt), got some extra special V.I.P. treatment from Swift backstage. The “Anti-Hero” singer posed for pictures with the mom-son duo, and even gifted Genesis with a handwritten note.

Related

Taylor Swift

Here Are All the Celebrities Who Have Attended Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour

“Gen, Hi my friend!!” read Swift’s card. “I was so excited when I heard you were coming tonight!! I hope you have so much fun at the show. I’ll be waving at you. Love, Taylor.”

The “Girl on Fire” artist also included a clip from Swift’s first meeting with Genesis at the 2019 iHeart Radio Music Awards. In the video, the pop superstar is spotted at the event adorably waving to the then 4-year-old, both of them seated in the same row in the audience.

“Big love to @taylorswift for your big beautiful spirit that makes everyone feel loved!” Keys captioned her post on Instagram. “Genesis adores u.”

So far, Swift’s L.A. performances have been quite the family affair. At the Thursday (Aug. 3) show, Kobe Bryant’s wife, Vanessa, and daughter Bianka were in attendance, and Swift took a moment to give Bianka a big hug in the middle of her set.

The 12-time Grammy winner is halfway through her run at SoFi, with three more shows on the docket starting Monday night (Aug. 7). Already, everyone from Lupita Nyong’o to Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Brie Larson, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Max Greenfield, Hunter Schafer and Kesha have come out to the Inglewood venue to see Swift perform her last few shows on the first U.S. leg of the Eras Tour. After making her way through Latin America, Asia, Australia and Europe, Swift will return in fall 2024 for a second round of shows in the states.

See Alicia Keys’ post here.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad