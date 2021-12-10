Alicia Keys Unlocks New Album ‘Keys’: Stream It Now

Alicia Keys returns with Keys, her sprawling, eighth studio album.

Stretching across 90 minutes’ running time, Keys comes in two versions on two sides: with side A featuring the original versions with “laidback piano vibes” and a flip side with “unlocked” versions with “upbeat, drums, level up vibes.”

The new set dropped at midnight and features the previously-released tracks “Lala” featuring Swae Lee and “Best of Me”.

Keys is produced by Alicia and Mike WiLL Made-It, and it’s the followup to 2020’s Alicia, which hit No. 4 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Explore Explore Alicia Keys See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

It’s a fitting name for an object around which the R&B star has created a glittering career, one that has yielded 15 Grammy Awards.

“I play the piano keys, and keys unlock doors,” the 40-year old artist (born Alicia Cook) reportedly told Jane magazine in the early stages of her career.

Stream Keys below.