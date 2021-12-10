×
Alicia Keys Unlocks New Album ‘Keys’: Stream It Now

The new set dropped at midnight and features the previously-released tracks "Lala (Unlocked)" featuring Swae Lee and "Best of Me".

Alicia Keys returns with Keys, her sprawling, eighth studio album.

Stretching across 90 minutes’ running time, Keys comes in two versions on two sides: with side A featuring the original versions with “laidback piano vibes” and a flip side with “unlocked” versions with “upbeat, drums, level up vibes.”

The new set dropped at midnight and features the previously-released tracks “Lala” featuring Swae Lee and “Best of Me”.

Keys is produced by Alicia and Mike WiLL Made-It, and it’s the followup to 2020’s Alicia, which hit No. 4 on the Billboard 200 chart.

It’s a fitting name for an object around which the R&B star has created a glittering career, one that has yielded 15 Grammy Awards.

“I play the piano keys, and keys unlock doors,” the 40-year old artist (born Alicia Cook) reportedly told Jane magazine in the early stages of her career.

