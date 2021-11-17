Alex the Astronaut Signs With Warner Music Australia: Exclusive

Warner Music Australia signs Sydney indie star Alex the Astronaut to its domestic roster, Billboard can exclusively reveal.

The folktronica artist’s career has been on the rise since 2017, a year during which she dropped two EPs and scored a nominated for triple j’s Unearthed artist of the year.

In 2020, the singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist made her ARIA Albums Chart debut when her debut LP The Theory Of Absolutely Nothing splashed down at No. 22. The album also hit No. 2 on the national vinyl chart.

With a knack for storytelling and capturing the ups and downs of everyday life, Alex (real name Alexandra Lynn) has racked-up north of 25 million streams and two million views for her songs, which include “Already Home” (2016), “Not Worth Hiding” (2017) and “Caught In The Middle” (2020).

Along the way, she’s enjoyed glowing coverage from The New York Times, NPR, BBC Radio 1, The Guardian, triple j, and scored a nomination for breakthrough artist (now the “Michael Gudinski Breakthrough Artist”) at the 2020 ARIA Awards.

“I’m really excited to be working with a group of people who are so passionate about music,” she says in a statement. “Everyone is so skilled and amazing it’s like working with the music team equivalent of The Avengers. I’m so excited to put the best music I can out with them.”

Alex will celebrate her new label deal with the release Friday (Nov. 19) of a new single, “Growing Up,” her first via WMA. “Growing Up” is Alex’s “favorite, most honest song I’ve written,” she enthuses.

At WMA, Alex joins a roster that includes recent homegrown signings Jessica Mauboy, Electric Fields, Budjerah, Carla Wehbe and more.

“I’m really excited to welcome someone as talented as Alex the Astronaut to the Warner Music family,” comments Dan Rosen, president of Warner Music Australasia. “I have been a fan of Alex for some time and have sung along with thousands of others to her brilliant songs as she performed at concerts and festivals around the country. With already so much achieved in her career, we are looking forward to being part of this next exciting chapter.”

The pieces are in now place for this astronaut to reach for the stars. Alex is signed to Nettwerk for the world excluding Australia and New Zealand, she’s represented by Universal Music Publishing on a global basis, and bookings are handled by Joe Segreto at IMC (for Australia); Ollie Hodgson at Paradigm (U.K./Europe); and Larry Webman at Wasserman (North America).

She’s co-managed by Bill Cullen (One Louder) and Cathy Oates (Original Matters), who joined WMA earlier this year in the role as head of marketing – Australian artists.