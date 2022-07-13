Alex Rodriguez Has ‘No Regrets’ Following Jennifer Lopez Breakup: ‘She’s the Most Talented Human Being’

In March of last year, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez shocked fans with the news that they’d broken off their engagement. But one year later, both stars are thriving in their personal lives. The Marry Me star has since rekindled an old romance and got engaged (again) to Ben Affleck in April, while the former Yankees player has just opened up to Martha Stewart on her iHeartRadio podcast about how happy and healthy he’s been feeling these days.

Explore Explore Jennifer Lopez See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

When Stewart first asked Rodriguez about what post J. Lo life has been like, he said he had “no regrets.” “Life is good,” he shared. “I’m very fortunate. I wake up every morning and thank the good Lord for my health, for my beautiful daughters, who are now 17 and 14. That is my number one focus in life.”

The 46-year-old baseball-player-turned-businessman went on to say there’s definitely no ill will left over from the split. “Look, we had a great time,” he said. “More importantly, we always put the kids front and center in everything we do. Here’s what I will tell you about Jennifer, and I was telling some of my colleagues here the other day, she’s the most talented human being I’ve ever been around.”

“Hardest worker,” he added. “And I think she is the greatest performer, live performer in the world today that’s alive.”

Rodriguez and Lopez first began dating in 2017 and revealed their engagement in 2019. They spent the first part of the pandemic at home with their blended family, made up of the “On the Floor” singer’s twins Maximilian “Max” David and Emme Maribel — whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony — and Rodriguez’s daughters Ella and Natasha with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis. Ultimately, though, it was the pandemic that postponed their original wedding plans, and the couple announced their breakup shortly after.

Listen to Alex Rodriguez open up about his ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez on Martha Stewart’s podcast below: