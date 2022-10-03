Here’s What Alex Rodriguez Said When Asked If It ‘Bothers’ Him That Jennifer Lopez Married Ben Affleck

In March of 2021, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez revealed that they’d broken off their engagement. Within a month, the “On the Floor” singer was seen with her ex Ben Affleck, and the duo tied the knot a year later, in July 2022.

In a new interview CNN‘s Chris Wallace, the former New York Yankees superstar opened up on whether or not it “bothers” him that Lopez had rekindled her romance with Affleck so quickly. Keeping his answer kind, but vague, Rodriguez responded by sending his former fianceé well wishes. “With Jennifer, it was a good experience and I wish her and the children — who are smart and beautiful and wonderful — I wish them the very best,” he shared.

“That’s it?” Wallace asked, to which the baseball player replied, “That’s it.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Rodriguez opened up about the growth he had made since his Major League Baseball suspension in 2013. When asked if he thinks he’s “good husband material,” the athlete replied, “In my 20s, probably not the best. I think I’m going to make a wonderful partner or husband and father post-suspension because of my lessons learned because of my mistakes.”

Rodriguez and Lopez first began dating in 2017 and revealed their engagement in 2019. They spent the first part of the pandemic at home with their blended family, made up of the “Let’s Get Loud” singer’s twins Maximilian “Max” David and Emme Maribel — whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony — and Rodriguez’s daughters Ella and Natasha with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis. The pandemic postponed their original wedding plans, and the couple announced their breakup shortly after.

Watch Rodriguez’s full CNN interview below.