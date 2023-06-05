Alesso to Play UEFA World Champions League Final Kick Off Show With Co-Headliners Anitta & Burna Boy

One of the world’s biggest sporting events is going to get a little ravey, with Alesso joining the UEFA Champions League Kick Off Show by Pepsi happening ahead of the UEFA World Champions League.

Happening this Saturday (June 10) at Istanbul’s Atatürk Olympic Stadium, this Kick Off Show will feature an appearance by Alesso, who will play in conjunction with co-headlining sets by the event’s previously announced performers, Brazilian queen Anitta and Nigerian star Burna Boy. The Kick Off Show happens ahead of a match between Manchester City and Inter Milan.

“Football and music have been two passions of mine since the early days of my life,” Alesso tells Billboard, “so it is incredible to be able to combine the two in such a massive way.”

“It’s been hard to keep this announcement under wraps over the past few months of preparation from all teams but we are finally here, ready to showcase this amazing performance,” the Swedish producer, who spent four weeks on the Hot 100 last year with his Katy Perry collab “When I’m Gone,” continues. “I hope all the fans of football and music are ready to experience something like never before!”

The Kick Off Show and the following match will be broadcast in more than 200 countries, with the game regularly drawing upwards of 350 million viewers.

The event has previously featured artists from the electronic realm, with a 2021 headlining show by Marshmello using virtual and extended reality to broadcast the spectacle amidst the pandemic. Last year’s Kick Off show featured a performance by Camila Cabello from France’s Stade de France. Previous performers have included Dua Lipa in 2018 and Imagine Dragons in 2019.