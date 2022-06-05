Alec John Such, Founding Member of Bon Jovi, Dies at 70

Alec John Such of Bon Jovi speaks onstage during the 33rd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on April 14, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Alec John Such, bassist and an original member of Bon Jovi who was credited as bringing the band together, has died at 70, Bon Jovi announced on Sunday (June 5).

“Alec, you will be missed,” Bon Jovi posted on social media.

“We are heartbroken to hear the news of the passing of our dear friend Alec John Such,” the group’s statement said. “He was an original. As a founding member of Bon Jovi, Alec was integral to the formation of the band. To be honest, we found our way to each other thru him – He was a childhood friend of Tico and brought Richie to see us perform. Alec was always wild and full of life. Today those special memories bring a smile to my face and a tear to my eye. We’ll miss him dearly.”

Explore Explore Bon Jovi See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Bon Jovi also posted a tribute video to Such, which featured memories of his years with the band. “We had so many great times together and I just love them to death, always will,” the bassist can be seen saying in a clip.

“RIP Alec” trended on Twitter on Sunday.

Such was born in Yonkers, New York, in 1951 and joined Bon Jovi in 1983, when the band formed in Sayreville, New Jersey. As manager of the Hunka Bunka Ballroom in Sayreville, Such had booked Jon Bon Jovi’s earlier act, Jon Bon Jovi & The Wild Ones, before becoming a part of the band.

Such was a member of Bon Jovi when they released the No. 1 albums Slippery When Wet (1986) and New Jersey (1988), both of which topped the Billboard 200. He remained with the group through 1994 and was replaced by bassist Hugh McDonald.

He was one of the members of Bon Jovi inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame by Howard Stern in 2018. Such was inducted alongside Jon Bon Jovi, David Bryan, Hugh McDonald, Richie Sambora and Tico Torres.

His cause of death has not been reported.