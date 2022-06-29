×
Who Do You Want to See Recreate an Album Cover Next? Vote!

Let us know who you'd want to see recreate one of their beloved album covers by voting in our poll.

Avril Lavigne
Avril Lavigne photographed on Aug. 13, 2018 in Los Angeles. David Needleman

Avril Lavigne and Shawn Mendes had us feeling nostalgic this week when both artists paid tribute to their past albums on social media.

While on tour supporting his 2020 album, Wonder, Mendes stopped by the ShawnAccess experience at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena. He took a photo with a backdrop that replicated his 2016 album, Illuminate, holding his guitar on a chair just like he did in the original cover art.

Meanwhile, Lavigne shared a TikTok in which she celebrated the 20-year anniversary of her 2002 debut album, Let Go, by recreating its iconic cityscape cover art. “Just went to the location where I shot the cover of my debut album ‘Let Go’ here in New York,” Lavigne tweeted about the TikTok.”

While we’re reminiscing, let us know who you’d want to see recreate an album cover next by voting below.

 

