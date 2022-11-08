×
×
Skip to main content
Español Sign Up
Account
Account

Alabama’s Jeff Cook Mourned by Jason Aldean, Travis Tritt & More Country Stars: ‘What an Iconic Sound He Had’

The pioneering country artist was also memorialized by the CMA Awards and Academy of Country Music.

Jeff Cook
Jeff Cook attends the 2009 CMT Music Awards at the Sommet Center on June 16, 2009 in Nashville, Tennessee. Jason Merritt/GI

Alabama co-founder Jeff Cook died on Tuesday (Nov. 8) at age 73, and country stars including Jason Aldean and Travis Tritt have turned to social media to honor the late guitarist.

“So sad to hear of the passing of Jeff Cook,” tweeted the “Trouble With a Heartbreak” singer along with a picture of himself and the band. “I spent a lot of my life listening to him play guitar, what an iconic sound he had. I got a chance to perform with him multiple times over the years and I will never forget it.”

Related

Jeff Cook

Alabama Co-Founder Jeff Cook Dies at 73

Tritt tweeted, “Sending out my deepest condolences to the family, friends and band mates of Jeff Cook from @TheAlabamaBand. Such a great guy [and] one heckuva bass fisherman. He will be truly missed” while Charlie Daniels wrote, “Heaven gained another guitar/fiddle player today. Mom and I were saddened to hear about the passing of @TheAlabamaBand’s Jeff Cook after a lengthy battle with Parkinson’s disease. Prayers for his family and many fans.”

Cook’s death was also memorialized on Twitter by both the Academy of Country Music and the CMA Awards, with the former organization pointing out that the musician and his bandmates remain the “most awarded group in ACM Awards history.”

In 2021, Alabama sold the entirety of their recorded music rights catalog to Reservoir Media, including 20 albums released on RCA Nashville from 1980 to 2007.

Read more tributes to the memory of Jeff Cook below.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad