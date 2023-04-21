Alanis Morissette’s ‘You Oughta Know’ Performance at the CMT Music Awards Is Now a Spotify Single

Can’t stop listening to Alanis Morissette‘s performance of “You Oughta Know” at the CMT Music Awards? Spotify has teamed up with the Canadian singer — as well as Lainey Wilson, Ingrid Andress, Morgan Wade and Madeline Edwards, who all performed the hit with Morissette at the awards show — for a new studio recording of the track.

Like the original treatment for the song, Wilson delivers the first few lines of the ’90s classic, followed by Wade, Edwards and Andress before Morissette pops in with the first verse’s cheeky questions “Is she perverted like me?/ Would she go down on you in a theater?” she sings.

The women all reconvened for the Jagged Little Pill single’s well-known chorus, supporting each other in perfect harmony: “And I’m here, to remind you/ Of the mess you left when you went away/ It’s not fair, to deny me/ Of the cross I bear that you gave to me/ You, you, you oughta know.”

The all-star team-up took the stage at the 2023 CMT Music Awards on April 2, and celebrated the 10-year anniversary of the “CMT Next Women of Country” franchise, which seeks to elevate and support female talents within country music. Wilson, Andress, Edwards and Wade have all been a part of the program.

“Performing on the CMT Awards with this exceptionally talented group of artists to celebrate the 10th anniversary of CMT’s Next Women of Country program was truly a career highlight,” Andress said in a statement. “I’ve always looked up to Alanis for the way she’s masterfully navigated a male-dominated industry by always speaking her mind and never sacrificing her own sound or vision. We all had so much fun performing this song together and are so excited to share it with the world all over again as a Spotify Single.”

Wade added, “Alanis is an iconic songwriter and bad–s inspiration to women everywhere. It’s such a special experience that I got to sing with her during this performance with Madeline, Ingrid and Lainey. I am thrilled this moment is now going to live a new life as a Spotify Single.”

Listen to the studio version of the Morissette’s performance of “You Oughta Know” at the CMT Music Awards below.