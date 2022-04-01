‘You Oughta Know’ That Alanis Morissette Just Re-Recorded Her Breakthrough Hit for ‘Bridgerton’: Watch

Bridgerton continues to up their soundtrack game. A string version of Alanis Morissette’s “You Oughta Know” by Duomo is heard on the fifth episode of season 2, and the Jagged Little Pill singer also recorded a new take on the song with The Kroma Ensemble. On Friday (April 1), Netflix released a music video featuring the singer’s performance with a montage of Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma from the show.

The new cover is played during one of the last sequences of the episode “An Unthinkable Fate,” when Anthony contemplates his impending marriage to Kate’s sister Edwina, all the while showing off his muscular back profile in a bathtub.

The song goes on as Kate rides off to the rising sun, torn by the couple’s fate. The unspoken lyrics might well be Kate’s inner monologue: “Does she speak eloquently/ And would she have your baby?/ I’m sure she’d make a really excellent mother.”

Duomo, the composer duo that was featured on the show’s first season, contributed two more tunes to the show’s soundtrack. Besides the instrumental version of “You Oughta Know,” their take on P!nk’s “What About Us” also made the cut. Both songs are part of their recently released album Reprise.

The romantic period drama has included many classical renditions of contemporary hits, and that combo has worked wonders. On episode 4 in season 2, viewers recognize a cello version of Robyn’s “Dancing on My Own,” transporting the modern dance floor banger to a Regency-era ballroom, where Anthony and Kate share their first dance. Vitamin String Quartet, the group that recorded the cover, posted a video Friday featuring the members dancing on their own while showing their moves on their instruments.

Abby McDonald, a writer for Bridgerton, also revealed in a recent tweet that Taylor Swift’s folklore deep cut “Illicit Affairs” inspired Anthony and Kate’s love story in season 2, episode 5.