Alanis Morissette Says She Has No Time for ‘An Environment That Reduces Women’ After Missing Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony

Late Monday (Nov. 7), Alanis Morissette responded to “mis-informed rumblings” about her absence from Saturday’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, saying at this point in her career, she has no need to “spend time in an environment that reduces women.”

In an early event rundown witnessed by Billboard, Morissette was listed as performing “You’re So Vain” with Olivia Rodrigo in tribute to Rock Hall inductee Carly Simon at the ceremony, but her name wasn’t on the final set list. According to a Page Six report, Morissette had rehearsed the duet with Rodrigo on Friday, but in the end, the 19-year-old pop star performed the track on her own.

Morissette began her statement Monday by saying how much she adores Simon and Rodrigo and the other women performing on Saturday’s bill, but she added that she had “sucked it up on more occasions than I can count” and apparently wasn’t willing to do it this time.

“I have spent decades in an industry that is rife with an overarching anti-woman sentiment and have tolerated a lot of condescension and disrespectfulness, reduction, dismissiveness, contract-breaching, unsupportiveness, exploitation and psychological violence (and more) throughout my career,” Morissette shared on her Instagram Story. “I tolerated it because nothing would stop me from connecting with those whom I cared about and resonated with. I live to serve and connect with people and so over the years I sucked it up on more occasions than I can count in order to do so. It’s hard not to be affected in any industry around the world, but Hollywood has been notorious for its disrespect of the feminine in all of us.

“Thankfully, I am at a point in my life where there is no need for me to spend time in an environment that reduces women.”

Morissette’s involvement hadn’t been announced before the event, which will broadcast on HBO later this month. A spokesperson for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame hadn’t responded to Billboard‘s request for comment at press time.

Simon was among the Rock Hall class of 2022, which also included Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Duran Duran, Eminem, Eurythmics, Dolly Parton and Lionel Richie. Other inductees included Judas Priest and Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis for musical excellence; Harry Belafonte and Elizabeth Cotten for early influence; and Allen Grubman, Jimmy Iovine and Sylvia Robinson for the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

Read Morissette’s full statement below:

