Alanis Morissette Is Keeping the ‘Jagged Little Pill’ 25th Anniversary Celebration Going With 2022 Tour Dates

You oughta know … that Alanis Morissette is hitting the road this year. The seven-time Grammy winner unveiled the North American and European dates for her Jagged Little Pill anniversary tour Tuesday (March 8). The new dates are a continuation of her 2021 trek celebrating the 25th anniversary of her breakthrough album.

Morissette’s 1995 hit record Jagged Little Pill skyrocketed the now 47-year-old to rock ‘n’ roll icon status. The album reigned at No. 1 for 12 weeks on the Billboard 200, and at age 21, she became the youngest artist at the time to take home album of the year at the Grammys in 1996. That type of global success means there’s much to celebrate — which is exactly what Morissette plans to do starting June 9 in Copenhagen. Joined by Beth Orton, the tour will spend the month setting up shop at venues in the U.K., Netherlands, France, Ireland and Germany.

Rock band Garbage will then swap in as special guests for the North American leg of the tour, with Morissette making several stops in Canada before weaving her way across the United States. Garbage also joined the “Thank U” singer on last year’s expedition, which concluded its U.S. leg with two nights at the Hollywood Bowl. Billboard attended the tour’s second evening at the venue, where Morissette put on display her powerful, “crystal-clear” vocals and tendency of updating lyrics to fit life as she knows it in the 2020s.

Though audiences can almost certainly expect Morissette to perform the Jagged Little Pill hits such as “You Oughta Know” and “Hand in My Pocket” that made her a household name, there’s likely to be at least one new piece of music to sing along to. Morissette’s tour announcement comes just before her new song “Olive Branch” arrives this Friday (March 11).

Tickets for the newly announced tour dates go on sale on her website on Friday, starting at 10 a.m. local time.