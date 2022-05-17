Alana Haim Recalls ‘One Moment I’ll Never Forget’ With Beyonce

Alana Haim couldn’t help but gush over Beyoncé and Jay-Z during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen Monday night.

Sans middle sister Danielle Haim, who was out sick for the evening, the youngest Haim and oldest sister Este Haim dished on what it was like being signed to the rapper’s Roc Nation management label early in their career. “I think the thing that was the most mind-blowing about being on Roc Nation is that when we would be in, like, a huge crowd of people, Jay-Z and Beyoncé would pick us out of a crowd and, like, hug us, which was, like, a very crazy experience,” Alana told host Andy Cohen.

“There was one moment I’ll never forget,” she continued. “We were at the Grammys. … Danielle had a little piece of lint on her jacket and Beyoncé picked it off for her and was like, ‘I got you.’ And I was like, “Beyoncé! I’m crying! What’s happening?'”

Later, the two siblings also discussed their cover of “XO,” Queen Bey’s 2013 ballad from her surprise self-titled visual album. “That song is a masterpiece,” Alana raved. “We’re the biggest Beyoncé fans. I mean, I love her so much, she is obviously an idol of ours. I don’t know if she had a reaction to [the cover], but that was one of our favorite covers we’ve ever played.”

In March, the sister act shared new single “Lost Track” and its accompanying music video directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, who also helmed Alana’s big-screen debut in his Oscar-nominated film Licorice Pizza.

Watch Alana and Este’s sit-down with Andy Cohen below.