Alan Jackson Tests Positive for COVID-19, Cancels Kansas City Concert

Alan Jackson performs onstage at the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards at the Ryman Auditorium on April 18, 2021 in Nashville.

Alan Jackson canceled Saturday night’s (Aug. 27) concert in Kansas City, Missouri, after testing positive for COVID-19.

“I’m so sorry I can’t be there tonight,” Jackson said, according to a statement published by the venue, the T-Mobile Center. “I hate to disappoint my fans.”

A representative for Jackson confirmed to Billboard that the country star has COVID-19 and that the show was called off.

The T-Mobile Center says organizers intend to reschedule the concert date, and that those who purchased tickets for the original date will have them honored at the rescheduled date.

The show was part of his Last Call: One More for the Road” Tour, which launched in June and runs through early October. At the time of publication, the Aug. 27 date is the only one postponed. Jackson’s next scheduled concert is on Sept. 9 in Lexington, Kentucky.

The tour marks Jackson’s first time on the road since revealing a health diagnosis last fall, when he told fans about his battle with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, a degenerative nerve condition that impacts the peripheral nervous system and causes balance problems. $1 from every tour ticket sold was to be donated to the CMT Research Foundation, which funds research for Charcot-Marie-Tooth drug development.

“I have this neuropathy and neurological disease,” Jackson, who released the 21-track album Where Have You Gone? in 2021, said last year. “It’s genetic that I inherited from my daddy … There’s no cure for it, but it’s been affecting me for years, and it’s getting more and more obvious. I know I’m stumbling around on stage. And now I’m having a little trouble balancing, even in front of the microphone, and so I just feel very uncomfortable. It’s not going to kill me. It’s not deadly.”