Alan Gilbert Extends Contract With Hamburg Orchestra to 2029

The New Yorker became the orchestra's chief conductor the 2019-20 season.

Alan Gilbert
Alan Gilbert performs at New York Philharmonic's opening gala celebrating the 175th anniversary season at on September 21, 2016 in New York. Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for New York Philharmonic

Alan Gilbert agreed Friday (Feb. 17) to a five-year contract extension as chief conductor of the Elbphilharmonie Orchestra in Hamburg, Germany, a deal that runs through the 2028-29 season.

The New Yorker, who turns 56 on Feb. 23, became the orchestra’s chief conductor the 2019-20 season.

Gilbert also is music director of the Royal Swedish Opera, conductor laureate of the Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Orchestra and principal guest conductor of the Tokyo Metropolitan Symphony Orchestra.

Gilbert was music director of the New York Philharmonic from 2009-10 through 2016-17. He is a son of former New York Philharmonic violinists Yoko Takebe and Michael Gilbert.

