Cher’s ‘Burlesque’ Co-Star Alan Cumming Is ‘All For’ Her Romance With Alexander Edwards

Cher‘s relationship with 37-year-old Alexander “A.E.” Edwards has raised some eyebrows online, but the singer’s Burlesque co-star Alan Cumming is all for the “Believe” singer soaking up her bliss.

On Thursday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the Scottish actor shared his full support for his friend’s romantic endeavors.

“I haven’t spoken to Cher for a while, actually, but I love her and I’m all for her getting some action,” Cumming said when asked by fans of the show for his opinion of Cher’s love life and her 40-year age gap with Edwards.

Cher acknowledged that her and Edwards’ age gap might seem a little odd to some, writing on Twitter on Nov. 24, “On paper This Looks strange (Even 2 ME) A.E Says love [heart emoji] Doesn’t Know Math.” And in December, Cher went into further detail about her love for Edwards during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

“On paper it’s kind of ridiculous, but in real life we get along great,” she said during her appearance on the daytime show. “He’s fabulous, and I don’t give men qualities that they don’t deserve. He’s very kind. He’s very smart. He’s very talented, and he’s really funny. And I think he’s quite handsome.”

Things between Cher and Edwards seem to be going strong. To celebrate the arrival of the new year, the veteran singer posted a sweet snap of Edwards giving her a loving kiss on the cheek. “Happy New Year Daddy,” she captioned the photo.

