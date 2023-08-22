Alabama Barker Claps Back at Body Shamers, Reveals She Struggles With Thyroid Issues & Autoimmune Disease

Alabama Barker does not have time for body shamers.

The 17-year-old daughter of drummer Travis Barker took to TikTok on Monday (Aug. 1) to clap back at critics who made comments on her weight in a recent, unspecified paparazzi photo. She opened the clip looking disgusted at the camera, before saying, “That’s my face when I see all the fake pages comment about my weight and paparazzi pictures and saying I’m a catfish are saying that I’m fat.”

She continued, “First of all, let me eat you up because I’m so fat. Paparazzi will purposely take pictures of you with your mouth open, middle of sentence and any ugly picture they can get of you just for views. I would love to see you guys getting random pictures taken of you when you’re leaving the grocery store and in the middle of a sentence with your mouth wide open. Let’s see how beautiful you are.”

Alabama went on to note that she has a “thyroid problem and an autoimmune disease,” which has led to her fluctuating weight. “Once my thyroid is balanced and my autoimmune disease is balanced, I will go back to my normal weight. […] You guys also act like I’ve gained 1000 pounds. It’s like five to 10 pounds, which is so normal for a lot of girls. Weight fluctuates, and I don’t want any girls that are young watching this who are gaining weight to ever think there’s something wrong with it. There is a certain point where if your health is getting affected by that, you need to change it, but no, it’s not the case for me. I would appreciate if you guys put yourself in my shoes.”

In happier Alabama news, the star has been teasing new music, taking to TikTok back in May to share a snippet of a song she’s working on. While the track doesn’t currently have an official title or release plans, the track marks Alabama’s foray into the music world, following in the footsteps of her father.

See her full post below.