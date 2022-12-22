Akon Agrees ‘100 Percent’ With Nick Cannon ‘Spreading His Seed’: ‘That’s How Life Is Supposed to Be’

Akon stopped by The Zeze Millz Show this week for a wide-ranging interview and ended up giving his stamp of approval to Nick Cannon‘s rapidly growing bevy of babies.

Host Zeze Mills brought up the topic by touching on Akon’s belief in polygamy, which he clarified was part of his Senegalese culture. “So do you agree with Nick Cannon and his spreading of his seed?” Mills asked, to which Akon responded with an emphatic “100 percent!’

“I agree with him one-thousand percent. That’s how life is supposed to be. Why not? He’s rich … He’s responsible. He takes care of every one of those children … And the baby mothers with it. And they hurt for nothing and they live comfortably!” he continued over the host’s protestations.

Interestingly, Akon’s comments come on the heels of one of the mothers of Cannon’s 11 kids seemingly shading him on social media. “There’s no need to mention me or send anything to my DMs. It has nothing to do with me… and no need to be messy. It’s all love over this way,” LaNisha Cole, whose daughter with Cannon, Onyx, is 3 months old, wrote in a since-expired Instagram Story. “It’s not easy but I have to do it for my daughter. She is incredibly blessed and is surrounded by so much love – and it’s not fake IG photo op love – it’s real day in and day out love.”

Akon also shed light on collaborating with TikTok on his new EP TT Freak, saying, “Me, I see TikTok as an opportunity. I see it as a huge platform. I see it as a way of also opening up the opportunity to create and discover a new audience. ‘Cause I think it’s been a quick, what, 13, maybe 14 years since I released my last album? That’s crazy, when I look at that I’m like, ‘Man, where was I?’ Time flew by so fast. But then what woke me up was the fact that my catalog was re-streaming and kinda resurfacing through the TikTok platform.

“And I’m looking at the demographic that’s actually on TikTok, it made complete sense to me,” he continued. “‘Cause this is a generation that wasn’t around to experience my kind of music at that time.”

Watch Akon’s full chat on The Zeze Millz Show below.