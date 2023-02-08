Akon & Eminem’s ‘Smack That’ Video Grinds Into the Billion Views Club on YouTube

The music video for “Smack That,” Akon‘s hit 2006 single with Eminem, danced its way into the Billion Views Club on YouTube, the video platform shared on Wednesday (Feb. 8).

Related Every Music Video That Hit 1 Billion YouTube Views in 2022

The visual features a cameo from Academy Award nominee Eric Roberts and revolves around Akon getting a 24-hour hall pass from prison in order to help the police run an undercover sting operation in a gentleman’s club frequented by Eminem.

Of course, the whole plot is set to Akon’s irresistible earworm of a track, which finds the Senegalese-American star crooning, “I feel you creepin’, I can see it from my shadow/ Wanna jump up in my Lamborghini Gallardo/ Maybe go to my place and just kick it like TaeBo/ And possibly bend you over, look back and watch me/ Smack that, all on the floor/ Smack that, give me some more/ Smack that, till you get sore/ Smack that, oh!”

As the lead single off Akon’s sophomore album Konvicted, “Smack That” reached as high as No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, a career high at the time for the singer that was soon surpassed by his dual No. 1 hits “I Wanna Love You” featuring Snoop Dogg and “Don’t Matter.” Its video is the star’s second to achieve the major viewership feat on YouTube after his 2013 collab with David Guetta and Ne-Yo, “Play Hard.”

More recently, Akon mounted a comeback with his TikTok-fueled 2022 EP TT Freak. He also spoke out in December in defense of Nick Cannon having 12 kids with six different women.

Revisit the music video for Akon and Eminem’s “Smack That” below.