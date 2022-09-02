×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

AJ McLean Shows Off Body Transformation Amid His Sobriety Journey: ‘Just the Beginning!’

"Thought I'd do a little throwback Thursday vibes," the Backstreet Boys member shared along with recent selfies.

AJ Mclean
AJ Mclean attends the official gift lounge presented by M√≠age Skincare during the 64th annual GRAMMY Awards at Topgolf Las Vegas on March 31, 2022 in Las Vegas. Greg Doherty/GI for The Recording Academy

AJ McLean showed that sobriety has done wonders for his physical health on Thursday (Sept. 1) by sharing his impressive body transformation on social media.

“Thought I’d do a little throwback Thursday vibes. Found the pic on the left from a year ago on vacation and wow it’s amazing what a little dedication and setting goals can do for a person,” the Backstreet Boys member captioned the side-by-side showing off his dramatically more muscular physique. “The journey is far from over though. This is just the beginning!…Let’s go! If I can do it so can you!!” He also added the hashtags “#healthylifestyle #sober #nomoredadbod!” to the motivational post.

Related

Backstreet Boys

Kevin Richardson on 25 Years of Backstreet Boys on the Charts & the Full Story Behind That Drake…

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

AJ McLean

Backstreet Boys

See latest videos, charts and news

In November 2020, the singer opened up in an interview with Tamron Hall about how words from his daughter Lyric prompted him to give up drugs and alcohol for good. “‘You don’t smell like my Daddy,'” he recalled the then 3-year-old saying to him one night. “That was it,” McLean explained. “There doesn’t get a lower bottom in my world that your own child telling you that you don’t smell like their dad.”

According to the boy bander, he was first introduced to drugs just hours before shooting the music video for the Backstreet Boys’ hit single “The Call” off their 200o album Black and Blue. Months later, his bandmates confronted him about his sudden change in behavior, with Kevin Richardson warning, “I will never trust you again. You’re dead to me” if he didn’t seek treatment at the time. Still, the process to get sober lasted nearly two decades for the star.

Check out McLean’s body transformation in his photos below:

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad