Billboard Buys: These $49 ‘AirBuds Pro’ Are the Best AirPods Alternative

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re looking for a great pair of wireless earbuds, but can’t afford Apple’s AirPods Pro, you’ll want to consider these similarly-named and just-as-good AirBuds Pro, from Spade & Co.

While the AirPods Pro are currently $189 on Amazon, the all-new AirBuds Pro are on sale right now for just $49.99 (regularly $99.99). The $50 discount makes them not only one of the best Apple AirPod alternatives, but one of the best earbuds under $50, period.

Shop: AirBuds Pro Wireless Earbuds $49.99

Just like the AirPods, the AirBuds Pro come in an all-white colorway, with discreet buds that sit comfortably in your ears. The AirBuds are sweat and water-resistant, and are durable enough to handle even your toughest workouts.

A single charge gets you up to four hours of playtime. You can get up to 24 hours of battery life with the included charging case

In terms of music, the AirBuds get you loud, focused sound, with no fuzziness or distortion. Environmental Noise Cancellation (or ENC) technology helps to block out any outside noise, so your music and calls come through clearly.

These Bluetooth earbuds pair easily to your phone or laptop, and the AirBuds Pro are compatible with both Android and Apple devices. You can set up your favorite voice assistant too, so you can ask Siri to turn up the volume, skip songs, etc.

We love these AirPod alternatives but don’t take our word for it: reviews of the AirBuds Pro have it at at 4.5-star rating (out of five) from more than 4000 reviewers online. And the company offers a 30-day money-back guarantee if you’re not satisfied with your purchase.

Regularly $99+, the Spade & Co. AirBuds Pro are discounted right now to just $49.99 here. This is a limited-time offer so we recommend adding to cart now. See full details here.

