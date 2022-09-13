×
Skip to main content

Aimyon Faces Herself & Sings Listlessly in ‘Tsuyokunacchattanda Blue’ Music Video: Watch

"It was refreshing and interesting to spend time in the dark studio facing myself," Aimyon says.

Aimyon
Aimyon Billboard Japan/Courtesy Photo

J-pop singer-songwriter Aimyon shared a new music video accompanying her latest song “Tsuyokunacchattanda Blue” — which translates roughly to “I’m stronger, but blue” — from her new album called Falling Into Your Eyes Record.

Falling Into Your Eyes Record is the “Marigold” singer’s fourth studio album, released Aug. 17. The 27-year-old teamed up with director Hideto Hotta for the first time for this video, which consists of multiple scenes set in a studio depicting the singer performing the song listlessly in various guises and situations.

Explore

Explore

Aimyon

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

“It was refreshing and interesting to spend time in the dark studio facing myself,” Aimyon says. “There were scenes where I had to grapple with my memory, so I honed my concentration for the shoot.”

She adds: “I felt like an intruder inside the protagonist’s body. These are the ones that do bad things.”

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad