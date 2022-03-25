Japan’s Aimyon Drops New Single ‘Futaba’

Japanese solo singer-songwriter Aimyon digitally released her latest song “Futaba” on Thursday (March 24), after premiering the brand-new track on TV the day before.

“Futaba,” which means “bud” or “sprout” in English, is the theme of NHK’s special program Aimyon 18 Matsuri (“festival”) that was broadcast on Wednesday (March 23). The 27-year-old hitmaker wrote the song based on messages and performance videos sent in from all over Japan by 1,000 young people of what the program deems the “18-year-old generation” (aged 17 to 20) who were interested in participating in the show. The track was premiered during the program.

Aimyon also shared the cover art for the new single, designed by longtime collaborator Tondabayashi Ran. The accompanying music video will drop on March 31.