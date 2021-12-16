Aimer Scores First No. 1 on Japan Hot 100 With ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba’ Opener ‘Zankyosanka’

Aimer’s “Zankyosanka” blasts in at No. 1 on the latest Billboard Japan Hot 100, dated Dec. 6 to 12, mostly fueled by downloads and streaming this week.

The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba opener for the entertainment district story arc ruled downloads (87,649 units) and streaming (10,515,957 streams), while also performing well in radio airplay (No. 8) and Twitter mentions (No. 20). This single is Aimer’s first chart-topper on the Billboard Japan Hot 100, and with the official music video being released during the next chart week, she still has more than enough momentum to extend her reign over the tally.

Explore Explore Aimer See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

SEVENTEEN’s “Ai no chikara” (“Power of love”) soars 53-2 this week, powered by first-week sales of the CD (246,904 copies). The track collected points in physical sales (No. 1) and radio (No. 3), but couldn’t supplement those metrics in the digital realm — the single sits at No. 14 for look-ups, No. 14 for Twitter, and No. 70 for streaming.

Morning Musume ’21’s “Teenage Solution” debuts on the Japan Hot 100 at No. 3, coming in at No. 2 for sales (151,068 copies), No. 4 for look-ups, No. 9 for downloads, and No. 55 for Twitter. While the single’s performance was on par with SEVENTEEN’s new release in most metrics besides sales, it wasn’t enough to overturn the difference in this metric and also radio.

King Gnu’s “Ichizu” dropped digitally on Dec. 10 and racked up enough points to bow at No. 4 on the Japan Hot 100 with only three days to count towards the chart week. The Jujutsu Kaisen 0 The Movie theme hit No. 2 for downloads (29,545 units), No. 22 for streaming (4,163,066 streams), No. 10 for video views, No. 18 for Twitter, and No. 29 for radio. How the single performs after its first full week is something to keep an eye on next week.

The Billboard Japan Hot 100 combines physical and digital sales, audio streams, radio airplay, Twitter mentions, YouTube and GYAO! video views, Gracenote look-ups and karaoke data.

See the full Billboard Japan Hot 100 chart, dated Dec. 6 to 12, here.