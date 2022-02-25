×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Aimer’s ‘Zankyosanka’ Spends Eighth Week at No. 1 on Japan Hot 100

The long-running hit catches up to another 'Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba' opener, LiSA's "Homura," in terms of weeks at No. 1.

Aimer
Aimer Courtesy of Billboard Japan

Aimer’s “Zankyosanka” spends its sixth consecutive and eighth total week at the top of the Billboard Japan Hot 100, tallying the week ending Feb. 20.

The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba opener ruled four metrics of the chart’s methodology on the chart released on Wednesday (Feb. 23): streaming with 10,619,447 weekly streams, downloads with 23,562 units, video views with 4,439,104 views, and look-ups, which counts the number of times a CD is ripped to a computer. The track also performed well in physical sales (No. 8) and Twitter mentions (No. 31), to maintain its firm grip on the peak position.

Related

ONE N' ONLY

ONE N' ONLY Talk Producing New EP 'Young Blood' & Singing in an Unfamiliar Language: Interview

Eight weeks at No. 1 catches up to LiSA’s “Homura,” the long-running hit song that served as the opener to the record-breaking anime movie of the same series from 2020, Demon Slayer: Mugen Train.

“Zankyosanka” actually performed better in sales, streaming, and karaoke compared to the week before, with CDs selling consistently well each week since it was released about a month ago: 9,186 copies this week, up by about 3,000 copies from 6,004 the previous week, reaching 83,254 total copies and set to clear the 100,000 mark in just a few weeks. Streaming has also increased slightly from 10,147,102 to 10,619,447 streams this week, bringing the total to 98,085,437, just short of 100 million streams.

≠ME’s “Chocolate Melancholy,” the lead song of the group’s third single, sold 69,012 copies in its first week to rule sales this week. The eleven-member girl group — pronounced “not equal me” — couldn’t generate enough points in other metrics (No. 22 for look-ups, No. 17 for Twitter, No. 40 for radio airplay, No. 90 for downloads) and debuts at No. 4 on the Japan Hot 100 this week.

The Billboard Japan Hot 100 combines physical and digital sales, audio streams, radio airplay, Twitter mentions, YouTube and GYAO! video views, Gracenote look-ups and karaoke data.

For the full Billboard Japan Hot 100 chart, tallying the week from Feb. 14 to 20, head here.

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad