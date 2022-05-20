Sharon Osbourne Reveals Daughter Aimee Was Among Survivors of ‘Heartbreaking’ Hollywood Fire

One person was killed and two others were injured in a recording studio fire in Hollywood, California, on Thursday (May 19), according to local news station KTLA.

Among the two survivors was Aimee Osbourne, the 38-year-old daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne. Sharon revealed the news via Instagram, alongside a map of where the studio is located. “Today my daughter @aro_officialmusic was working in a recording studio at this building with her producer,” she wrote in the caption. “They are the lucky two that made it out alive. It is utterly heartbreaking that someone lost their life today in this fire & we are sending our prayers to this person & their family. What happened today was beyond horrific. I really hope moving forward that buildings like this are better regulated for fire safety. This building was a creative hub for music in Hollywood, a space that should have been regulated for fire code. Producers, musicians, mixers & artists also lost all of their equipment. Once again, our prayers go out to the family and friends of the person that lost their life to this senseless fire.”

Firefighters arrived on scene to find smoke pouring out of the two-story concrete building, according to KTLA. 78 firefighters extinguished the flames in about 51 minutes. Upon searching the structure, the firefighters found one person dead inside the building. That person’s identity has not yet been released.

Aimee and her producer complained of respiratory issues related to smoke exposure, but were thankfully treated and released at the scene. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and it is not yet confirmed whether or not the building was up to code.