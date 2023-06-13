‘AGT’ Winner Michael Grimm Is ‘Awake’ But ‘Has a Really Long Road Ahead’ After Hospitalization

A week after America’s Got Talent season five winner Michael Grimm was hospitalized for an unknown illness, his wife has posted an update.

Lucie Zolcerva-Grimm took to Instagram on Monday (June 12) to share that Grimm is off the ventilator and “medically, he seems to be pretty stable.” He is, however, struggling with side affects from his medication. “His voice is slowly coming back but unfortunately a lot of the medications he was on for sedation…one of the side effects of it is hallucinations and confusion and anger and anxiety,” she explained.

“The hallucinations have really been the worst part of it because he’s really kind of now waking up to reality,” she continued. “With the medications causing hallucinations, he’s having a hard time distinguishing what’s actually in the room and what’s not.”

Zolcerva-Grimm added that doctors said the side effects will wear off within a week, but “he still has a really long road ahead of him.”

On June 6, Zolcerva-Grimm said that her 44-year-old husband started getting concerned about his health over Memorial Day weekend, as he began looking sickly and had trouble lifting his head or responding to conversation, experiencing tremors and eventually speaking “gibberish.” He was rushed to the ICU and placed on a ventilator, heavily sedated so that he wouldn’t stroke out or flatline.

A Las Vegas, four-hour benefit to help pay for Grimm’s medical costs has since been set for July 9, and his family has also set up a PayPal for donations.

See Zolcerva-Grimm’s latest update below.