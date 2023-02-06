Matthew McConaughey to Voice Elvis in Netflix Cartoon Produced by Priscilla Presley: See the Trailer

Alright, alright, alright, Matthew McConaughey is going to be the next Elvis — thank you, thank you very much. As announced Monday (Feb. 6), the 53-year-old actor will voice the King in an upcoming adult cartoon by Netflix, executive produced and co-created by the late rock ‘n’ roll legend’s wife, Priscilla Presley.

The show will be a far cry from Baz Luhrmann’s acclaimed 2022 Elvis biopic starring Austin Butler, though. While McConaughey’s Elvis will still be the world famous performer we all know and love, he’s also going to have a super secret side to him that his millions of fans don’t know about: he’s a spy. Titled Agent Elvis, the series will premiere this March and will follow Elvis as he balances his superstar duties with undercover vigilante activities.

“Elvis Presley trades in his jumpsuit for a jet pack when he is covertly inducted into a secret government spy program to battle the dark forces that threaten the country he loves – all while holding down his day job as the King Of Rock And Roll,” reads a description of the cartoon, billed by Netflix as being “offbeat,” “violent” and “raunchy.”

The Interstellar star is listed alongside Priscilla Presley as an executive producer of the project, as is John Eddie, writer and co-creator. Sony Pictures is to credit for the animation, the likes of which was previously showcased in the studio’s award-winning film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Viewers can get a first look at Agent Elvis in a minute-long trailer posted to Netflix’s YouTube channel on the day of the show’s announcement. “Every once in a while, man accomplishes the impossible,” McConaughey’s distinct southern drawl narrates, followed by shots of Elvis’ animated likeness landing on the moon, fist-fighting bad guys and flying around in a jetpack. “All it takes is someone with a dream. ‘Cause when a man dreams, he can change the world.”

Watch the trailer for Agent Elvis in the video above.