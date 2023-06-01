AfroFuture, Rock the Bells & Sixthman Set Sail for First-Ever AfroCruise

LL Cool J‘s celebrated hip-hop platform Rock the Bells and AfroFuture, a global cultural entertainment platform committed to showcasing African culture through festivals and live performances, will set sail with Sixthman next spring for a celebration of African and diasporic culture for the first-ever AfroCruise, which was announced Wednesday (May 31).

Aboard the Norwegian Pearl cruise ship, AfroCruise will take to the high seas from March 29 to April 1, 2024, from Miami to Nassau, Bahamas.

The fully immersive event will feature fashion, food and a lineup of Afrobeats and amapiano artists that will be revealed soon. And in between performances, Afrobeats & Brunch, London’s Days Like This, Positive Vibes Only (PVO), RNB HouseParty and NYC’s No Wahala podcast will host once-in-a-lifetime parties. AfroCruise will also have a jollof competition over different styles of jollof rice from Ghana, Nigeria and other West African countries, as well as a suya pool deck BBQ, diaspora gala, DJ sets, basketball and FIFA video game tournaments and more.

The first round of pre-sale signups are available through Sunday, June 4, at 11:59 p.m. ET, and they conclude next Wednesday, June 7, at 11:59 p.m. ET. Public on-sale begins next Friday, June 9, at noon ET on theafrocruise.com.

Experiential partner AfroVerse, which is dedicated to amplifying African culture through art, food and music activations, is also on board for AfroCruise. And later this year, Sixthman, the industry leader in festivals and music cruises, is partnering with Rock the Bells on Rock the Bells Cruise: A Hip-Hop Experience to celebrate the genre’s 50th birthday. That cruise is set for Nov. 13-17, traveling from Miami to Nassau, Bahamas, to Grand Bahama Island.