Aespa Unveils Third Mini Album Title & Release Date: Here’s When It Arrives

Get ready, MYs! aespa is gearing up to release its third mini album, and it’s arriving much sooner than you think. On Monday (April 17), the K-pop group — which consists of members Giselle, Karina, NingNing and Winter — announced the title of the forthcoming project and dates pertaining to its release.

“aespa to release 3rd mini album ‘MY WORLD’ on May 8th and warm up for the comeback with the pre-released single ‘Welcome To MY World’ on May 2nd! Pre-orders start today!” the quartet’s official Twitter account revealed, alongside a series of teaser images of the album title, MY WORLD, in balloon lettering.

The album announcement was released alongside the project’s introductory teaser, which featured Giselle, Karina, NingNing and Winter in white outfits surrounded by a rocky landscape and other arid locations. Guitar-based instrumentals fade in toward the end of the brief trailer, as NingNing delicately sings the title of the pre-release single, “Welcome To MY World.”

MY WORLD will mark aespa’s second album following the release of Girls in 2022. The set ranked at No. 3 on the all-genre Billboard 200, and spent a total of three weeks on the chart. The K-pop stars most recently released single “Hold On Tight,” which appeared on the Tetris original film soundtrack.

The album news is likely a sigh of relief for MYs, as asepa debuted several new and unreleased tracks during its SYNK: HYPER LINE concert back in February.

See aespa’s album announcement and its intro teaser in the tweets below.