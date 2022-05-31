Aespa Announces Release Date for Second Mini Album ‘Girls’: Here’s When It Arrives

Aespa‘s comeback is coming sooner than you might think. On Tuesday (May 31), the K-pop group surprised fans with a major announcement regarding the arrival of their second mini album, sharing a teaser via their social media accounts with a futuristic theme that unveiled the album title.

“aespa. The 2nd mini album. Girls,” the group shared along with teaser, before revealing the album’s release date: “2022.07.08.”

The second mini album comes on the heels of a successful two years for the K-pop group. In 2021, aespa released their first mini album, Savage. The album debuted at No. 20 on the Billboard 200 chart and was No. 2 on the Top Album Sales chart dated Oct. 23. In April, the pop stars made their Coachella debut — which additionally served as their first-ever U.S. performance — during weekend two as part of 88rising’s Head in the Clouds Forever stage.

Ahead of the historic Coachella performance, aespa shared some details with Billboard about a future album release. Giselle confirmed aespa “will be back in the U.S. to promote our next album,” while Karina and NingNing discussed promotional tactics and how they wish to grow as musicians.

“It hasn’t been long since our debut, so I think there are many ways to improve,” Karina explained. “Our first EP Savage received a lot of love and support, but we want to continue to work hard to become a group that receives love not only in Korea, but also globally with new music that will wow the world.”

NingNing added, “This year, we plan to do more global promotions through various activities and contents! We are also doing our best to bring fresh new music to our fans! We hope to meet more fans in person this year so please stay tuned.”

See the teaser for Girls below.