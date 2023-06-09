Aespa Throws First Pitch for New York Yankees

Aespa is gearing up to take the stage at New York City’s Governors Ball music festival this weekend, and they kicked off the fun over at Yankees Stadium.

Three members of the superstar K-pop group took the mound at the New York Yankees game against the Chicago White Sox on Friday night (June 9) to throw the first pitch. The girls were seen waving to attendees before Winter stepped up to the plate for an impressive throw.

Last year, the girls sat down with Billboard to discuss their recent successes. “Due to the pandemic, we didn’t have many opportunities to meet our fans in person, but ever since the COVID restrictions have loosened up, each and every opportunity spent with our fans and on stage is very precious to us. We have our own metaverse worldview which was able to gain a lot of attention since we were spending more time at home during the pandemic,” KARINA explained. “Many people learned about through online and gained a better understanding of our metaverse origin story and because we’ve made our debut during the pandemic, we cherish each and every opportunity more.”

The group is set to embark on a 14-date tour in the United States this summer, kicking off in Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena on Aug. 13, before making stops in Dallas, Miami, Atlanta, Chicago, Boston and more — concluding at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on Sept. 5.

Watch Aespa throw the first pitch for the New York Yankees via Twitter below.