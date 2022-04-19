aespa Confirmed to Perform at Coachella Weekend 2

K-pop girl group aespa has been confirmed to perform at Coachella this upcoming weekend.

According to a press release, the group’s Coachella performance on Saturday will be their U.S. concert debut, and fans can expect them to take the music festival’s main stage with an “explosive set.”

Before the official announcement, the quartet of KARINA, WINTER, GISELLE and NINGNING shared a few LA-related stickers on their Instagram Story, and fans were quick to piece together the puzzle. “What’s your California essential?” “What’s your favorite LA food?” “How’s the weather in California?” the group asked, dropping hints.

Pack it up mys, aespa are really going to california (Real) pic.twitter.com/wKk3OZLe2J — eco. (@imusereco) April 15, 2022

aespa is the third K-pop girl group to take the Coachella stage, after BLACKPINK’s 2019 U.S. festival debut and 2NE1’s surprise reunion just last weekend, which was the group’s first show after they disbanded six years ago.

With their debut video “Black Mamba,” aespa broke the record for the fastest K-pop video to reach 100 million views on YouTube, achieving this feat in only 51 days. Last fall, they released their six-track first EP Savage, which debuted at No. 20 on the Billboard 200 — the highest debut for a K-pop girl group on the chart. It also peaked at No. 2 on the Top Album Sales chart. In November, they performed the EP’s title track during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. According to NME, aespa will perform an unreleased song during their set at Coachella.

You can livestream performances by aespa, Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion and more at Coachella weekend 2 here.