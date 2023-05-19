×
Aespa Announces 14-City World Tour: Here are the Dates

The trek comes on the heels of the group's third mini album, MY WORLD.

AESPA
AESPA SM Entertainment

MYs, aespa is coming to a city near you! On Friday (May 19), the K-pop group — which consists of members Giselle, Karina, NingNing and Winter — revealed it is embarking on the Synk : Hyper Line Tour in North America, as well as countries in Latin America and Europe starting this summer.

The 14-date trek in the United States will kick off in Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena on Aug. 13, and will make stops in Dallas, Miami, Atlanta, Chicago, Boston and more before concluding at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on Sept. 5. Latin America will see the girl group making stops in Mexico, Chile and Brazil, while the U.K. and European leg will head to London, Berlin and France.

Tickets for the North American leg of the tour will be available starting with the general onsale Wednesday, May 24, at 3 p.m. local time at LiveNation.com. Latin America will have access to tickets May 22-24, while U.K. and Europe gains access May 24-25.

The tour dates comes on the heels of aespa releasing its third mini album, MY WORLD, on May 8.

See the full list of tour dates, as well as the official poster for the Synk : Hyper Line Tour, below.

aespa LIVE TOUR 2023 ‘SYNK : HYPER LINE’ TOUR DATES: 

  • Aug. 13 – Los Angeles, Calif. – Crypto.com Arena
  • Aug. 18 – Dallas, Texas – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
  • Aug. 22 – Miami, Fla. – James L. Knight Center
  • Aug. 25 – Atlanta, Ga. – Fox Theatre
  • Aug. 27 – Washington, D.C. – The Theater at MGM National Harbor
  • Aug. 30 – Chicago, Ill. – Rosemont Theatre
  • Sept. 2 – Boston, Mass. – MGM Music Hall
  • Sept. 5 – Brooklyn, N.Y. – Barclays Center
  • Sept. 8 – Mexico City, Mexico – Palacio de los Deportes
  • Sept. 11 – Sao Paolo, Brazil – Espaço Unimed
  • Sept. 4 – Santiago, Chile – Teatro Caupolican
  • Sept. 25 – Berlin, Germany – Columbiahalle
  • Sept. 28 – London, UK – The O2
  • Sept. 30 – Paris, France – Dôme de Paris

