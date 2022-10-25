×
Blink-182, Paramore, Turnstile to Headline New Atlantic City Adjacent Music Festival

Bleachers, Japanese Breakfast and Coheed and Cambria are also on bill for Memorial Day 2023 event.

Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge, Travis Barker
Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge, Travis Barker of Blink-182 poses for a publicity photo shoot at the Sound Matrix Studio for their album, Neighborhoods in Orange County, California in 2011. Estevan Oriol/Getty Images

Blink-182, Paramore, Turnstile, Bleachers and Japanese Breakfast will top the bill for the new Live Nation-produced two-day Adjacent Music Festival on the beach in Atlantic City. The Memorial Day 2023 event (May 27-28) will feature more than 40 artists on three stages, with Atlantic City’s historic boardwalk and the Atlantic Ocean serving as the fest’s backdrop.

Also on the roster are a number of acts who grew their fan bases in the Northeast corridor or are from the region, including The Starting Line, Mannequin Pussy, Thursday and Midtown, as well as Folly, The Front Bottoms, L.S. Dunes (featuring My Chemical Romance’s Frank Iero), the Happy Fits, Jeff Rosenstock, Wheatus and The Movie Life.

Other bands pulling up include Coheed and Cambria, Jimmy Eat World, IDLES, Pup, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, Beach Bunny, Motion City Soundtrack, The Linda Lindas, Drug Church, Electric Callboy, Hot Milk, I Am the Avalanche, Knocked Loose, Loveless, Meet Me @ the Altar and more.

Two-day VIP packages and two-day general admission passes will go on sale on Friday (Oct. 28) at 10 a.m. ET here. Organizers are offering a number of travel packages, including a “Super VIP” experience at the Caesars Hotel & Casino that includes one Super VIP GA ticket for two days — including an exclusive VIP viewing area and VIP boardwalk viewing deck and VIP standing-room pit access on the beach for the main stage; other travel packages are available for the Ocean Casino Resort, the Tropicana Hotel and Showboat Hotel.

Check out the event poster below.

