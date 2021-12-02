Adele Reveals Who She Would Be Most Starstruck By While Getting a NikkieTutorials Makeover

Adele has made her entrance into the world of YouTube beauty with makeup guru Nikkie “NikkieTutorials” de Jager for the YouTuber’s viral series “The Power of Makeup.”

As the video starts, both ladies shared their enthusiasm for the collaboration, with Adele admitting that Nikkie was the first suggestion she made to her promotion team when asked how she wanted to support the release of her highly anticipated fourth album 30.

The Power of Makeup with…… ADELE!!!!!!!!!!!!!! 💘 https://t.co/937rL5SAiv — NikkieTutorials (@NikkieTutorials) December 2, 2021

“The Power of Makeup” sees guests with a full face of glam on one side while the other is bare. “You truly see the power of makeup when she does that with half my face for sure,” Adele jokingly added.

As she was getting her glam done, Adele highlighted her favorite songs on the album, mentioning her son’s feature on “My Little Love,” as well as “Hold On” and “I Drink Wine” — which then prompted Nikkie to bring out a bottle of chablis. The two poured a glass (a small one for Adele because, of course, she was working) and said a “cheers” to 30.

Once the two got to sipping, the conversation flowed to dream collaborators, which Adele said she accomplished with Chris Stapleton in the album’s deluxe-edition duet of “Easy on Me.” “There’s an element of country in the way I write…the in-depth storytelling of country, I’ve been obsessed with since I was 20. That attention to detail, I think is just magnificent.”

Stapleton wasn’t the only one who got a shout-out: In a surprising twist of events, Adele revealed which one celebrity she would get starstruck over. “Someone I’ve never met, that I think I would actually cry, is The Rock. I was the biggest wrestling fan when I was younger! He sent me flowers because he and his wife couldn’t make it to my show and literally I nearly fell off me chair!”

Once Nikkie put the finishing touches on Adele, the look was finally revealed. “Now, the moment!” said Nikkie as she handed Adele a hand mirror. “Wow! That’s wild! I look like the Joker — in a great way! You did that very, very quick. That’s incredible!”

Watch the full video below: