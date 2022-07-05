Adele Reveals She ‘Definitely’ Wants to Have ‘a Couple More Kids’

Adele‘s son Angelo might be getting a new brother or sister sooner or later. In a revealing new interview on the BBC Radio 4 show Desert Island Discs, the 34-year-old powerhouse vocalist opened up about what she envisions for her future, revealing that it’ll hopefully bring along a few more children.

Explore Explore Adele See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The topic of kids came up when the show’s host Lauren Laverne brought up Adele’s highly publicized 2019 split from Simon Konecki, with whom she coparents 9-year-old Angelo. Laverne speculated that the split must have been a difficult time for everyone involved, to which the “Easy On Me” singer countered, “It was never really tricky. We’re such good friends. Over my dead body is my kid having a messy divorce in his life.”

Much of Adele’s most recent album 30 centers around the aftermath of her divorce, with Angelo making an appearance of his own on “My Little Love” via voice recordings capturing his mother trying to explain her “big feelings” to him. When asked what the life moments captured on her next albums may be, the Grammy winner said, “I definitely would like a couple more kids.”

“It would be wonderful if we can — if not I’ve got Angelo,” she continued. “I just want to be happy.”

By “we,” Adele likely means herself and boyfriend Rich Paul, the high-profile sports agent she confirmed about a year ago that she’s dating. Her current romance was also a topic of discussion with Laverne, with Adele crediting Paul with changing her outlook on staying completely hidden from the public eye when she’s not working. “It used to be two years and I wouldn’t be seen anywhere,” she explained. “I have a whole setup of how I move and no one ever knows, just so I can go out and be completely carefree.”

“I think now, the relationship that I’m in, he’s like, ‘If you wanna go to that restaurant, you should go and try the food at that restaurant,'” she continued. “‘And if you wanna go to this birthday party, then you should be going. You can’t miss out on these things. What’s the worst that could happen?'”