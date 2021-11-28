Adele Bags U.K. Charts Double as ‘30’ Notches Huge Debut

Adele dominates the U.K.’s main charts, as 30 (Columbia) powers to No. 1 on the albums survey and its lead track, “Easy On Me,” retains the singles title.

30 roars to the top with 261,000 chart sales, for the biggest opening week of 2021 so far, outpacing ABBA’s Voyage (204,000), the OCC reports.

That’s the biggest debut for an LP since Ed Sheeran’s Divide in 2017, and the biggest start for a female solo album since Adele’s last album, 25, in 2015.

Of that full-week tally, two-thirds of 30’s combined sales are physical units, including 16,700 copies sold on vinyl, a market-leading result. Adele’s latest effort is also the most-streamed album, with 55.7 million plays across its 12 tracks.

With her latest crown, Adele goes four-from-four. Her 2008 debut 19 spent a week at No. 1, 2011’s 21 spent a whopping 23 frames at the summit, and 2015’s 25 logged 13 weeks at the top.

Adele had the shortest of odds in winning this particular race. At the midweek, stage, 30 was outselling the rest of the Top 40 combined.

The Londoner scoops a rare double as “Easy On Me” enters a sixth consecutive week atop the Official U.K. Albums Chart. With her latest result, “Easy On Me” becomes Adele’s longest-running leader, beating the five-week reign of “Someone Like You” in 2011.

The power ballad bags another U.K. 101,000 chart sales and 11.5 million streams, to beat another 30 track, “Oh My God,” new at No. 2 for the week’s highest new entry. Album track “I Drink Wine” bows at No. 4.

Elsewhere on this week’s Official Albums Chart, Oasis start at No. 4 with the live recording of their Knebworth 1996 gig (via Big Brother). It’s the Britpop legends’ first U.K. Top 10 album in 11 years.

Meanwhile, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss’ second collaboration album Raise The Roof (EastWest/Rhino) bows at (No. 5), London rap outfit D-Block Europe snag a Top 10 debut with their mixtape Home Alone 2 (D-Block Europe), new at No. 6; Elbow’s Flying Dream 1 (Polydor) starts at No. 7; and James Blunt’s hits collection The Stars Beneath My Feet (2004-2021) (Atlantic) is new at No. 9.