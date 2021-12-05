Adele Snags U.K. Chart Double For Second Week

Adele is the undisputed queen of the U.K.’s charts, as “Easy On Me” (Columbia) and its parent album 30 complete another week at No. 1.
“Easy On Me” enters a seventh consecutive week at the summit of the Official U.K. Singles Chart, extending its reign as Adele’s longest-serving leader.
The hit single chalks up another 69,000 chart sales, including 8.4 million streams, over the seven-day chart cycle, ahead of three fast-rising singles: Teenage TikTok sensation Gayle’s “ABCDEFU” (up 14-2 via Atlantic), and holiday classics “All I Want For Christmas Is You” by Mariah Carey (up 24-3 via Columbia) and “Last Christmas by Wham (up 28-4). Meanwhile, Adele’s 30 tracks “I Drive Wine” (down 4-5) and “Oh My God” (2-6) continue to impact the Top 10.
Over on the national albums survey, 30 enters a second week at No. 1 with 102,000 chart sales, more than 80% of which is made of sales (sales and digital), the OCC reports.
Westlife’s 12th studio album Wild Dreams (EastWest/Rhino) bows at No. 2, for the Irish pop veterans’ 14th consecutive Top 5 album, while Take That’s Gary Barlow starts at No. 5 with his festive effort The Dream Of Christmas (Polydor). It’s Barlow’s fifth Top 10 LP as a solo artist.
Finally, The Beatles are back on the Official U.K. Albums chart. Following the release of Peter Jackson’s three-part documentary on Disney+, The Beatles: Get Back, the band’s classic album Let It Be (Apple Corps) rockets 63-22 this week and the 2000 hits collection 1 lifts 57-37.