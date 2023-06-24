Adele Asks Las Vegas Crowd About Boarding Titanic Submersible & Flying to Space

Adele is asking her Las Vegas audience to weigh in on the tragic Titanic submersible story.

The British songstress paused her residency show at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Friday (June 23) to ask concert-goers whether they’d visit the Titanic at the bottom of the ocean if given the opportunity.

In a fan-captured TikTok video, the “Easy on Me” singer began the question by noting that the deadly implosion of OceanGate’s Titan vessel was “so sad and so tragic.”

“But I have been debating with my friends on our group chats. Everyone’s like, ‘I would never do that.’ But that’s a lie, ’cause a lot of people would do that,” Adele told the crowd. “I want do a vote — not in mind of what happened, ’cause that was so sad and so tragic — but before this week, how many people would, if they could, would go down to the very, very bottom of the ocean to see the Titanic? Raise your hands.”

Not surprisingly, many attendees cheered loudly in favor of not seeing the Titanic wreckage under water. The 35-year-old then upped the ante by asking whether they’d be interested in flying to outer space.

“I wouldn’t do it either but only because I’m a bit of a p—-. I’m a scaredy cat of everything,” Adele said. “I wouldn’t even go on roller coasters. But also, I just genuinely don’t have an interest in the deep sea or space, so that’s why.”

Earlier in the week, news broke that the five passengers aboard the 21-foot submersible Titan were presumed dead following a “catastrophic implosion,” according to Coast Guard Rear Admiral John Mauger.

In 2018, Adele celebrated her 30th birthday in blockbuster style with a Titanic-themed bash. Photos from the celebration showed the diva standing at the top of an elaborate Titanic-style staircase and donning glittering gown with her hair curled into tight ringlets à la Kate Winslet’s character Rose in the epic 1997 romance-disaster film.

“Thank you to everyone for coming along for the ride the last 11 years with me. My family and friends for entertaining my super fandom of the Titanic movie. Last night was the best night of my life,” Adele captioned her Instagram post.