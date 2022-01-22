Adele Shows Appreciation to ‘Best Fans in the World’ After Postponing Las Vegas Residency

Adele is expressing gratitude to her fans following the last-minute postponement of her Las Vegas residency.

The 33-year-old British superstar shocked fans on Thursday (Jan. 20) with a tearful Instagram video explaining that her 24-show run at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace wouldn’t be opening the next day because of production delays caused by COVID-19. On Friday evening, fans waiting in line at the Weekends With Adele merchandise store near the 4,200-seat theater were greeted with some surprises.

In addition to an apology from the singer written on a wall inside the shop (“I’m so upset to not be with you tonight,” the note began), members of Adele’s team pulled aside some visitors to briefly speak with the singer through a video call. Fans who showed their ticket at the boutique for any performance during the residency were also given a tote bag containing an Adele T-shirt, magnets and a keychain, USA Today reports.

Explore Explore Adele See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Adele also tweeted a message of thanks to her supporters on Friday evening. “I have the best fans in the world! Your graciousness and love tonight is overwhelming! Thank you,” the songstress wrote alongside a red heart emoji.

I have the best fans in the world! Your graciousness and love tonight is overwhelming! Thank you ♥️ — Adele (@Adele) January 22, 2022

While many fans have sent Adele messages of support and encouragement, others have expressed anger and frustration over the last-minute announcement. Many fans were already on the ground in Las Vegas and preparing for the opening when they heard the news.

The “Easy on Me” singer, who released her Billboard 200-topping album 30 in November, was originally scheduled for twice a weekend from Jan. 21 through April 16. It remains unclear when the rescheduled dates are.

“I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready,” Adele said in her apology video on Thursday. “We’ve tried absolutely everything that we can to pull it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID. Half my crew, half my team are down with COVID. They still are. And it’s been impossible to finish the show. And I can’t give you what I have right now.”