Adele Skirts Around Engagement Rumors, Teases She’s Planning on Having More Kids

Lots of people noticed that Adele was rocking some major bling at the Brit Awards Feb. 8, sparking rumors that she might be engaged. But when the singer dropped by the Graham Norton Show in the U.K., she deftly said she’s … well, not saying anything.

According to the BBC, when Norton wondered if the diamond ring was from the singer’s sports agent boyfriend Rich Paul, Adele, 33, didn’t say yes, but, not for nothing, she didn’t say no either. “If I was, would I ever tell anyone if I was or wasn’t?” said the star, who shares 9-year-old son Angelo with ex-husband Simon Konecki.

After postponing her planned 24-show Las Vegas residency at the last minute in January, citing production delays caused by COVID-19, Adele was reportedly equally cagey about why the gigs have a ticker on them, saying they are “absolutely 100 percent happening this year. … It has to happen this year because I’ve got plans for next year.” And then came the real bombshell: “Imagine if I have to cancel because I am having a baby?” she teased.

She then reportedly said she plans another one of her patented disappearing acts following the release of her smash album 30, which has kept her at the top of the Billboard Artist 100 chart for 20 weeks after spending six weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Adele had a big night at this year’s Brits, where she picked up awards for artist of the year, song of the year (“Easy on Me”) and album of the year.

No timeline has yet been revealed for the rescheduled Las Vegas dates, but when asked by Norton what prompted the postponement — which she tearfully addressed in a video last month — Adele said she did her best, but would not settle for less. “I tried my hardest and really thought I would be able to pull something together in time,” she said, according to the BBC. “I regret that I kept going until that late in the day. It would have been a really half-a–ed show and I can’t do that. People will see straight through me up on the stage and know I didn’t want to be doing it. I’ve never done anything like that in my life and I’m not going to start now.”

For now, Adele said she and her team are “working our a–es off,” but that she doesn’t yet have any update. There is, however, a clock ticking before her next vanishing act.